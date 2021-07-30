Expand / Collapse search
PD: Driver killed after rear-ending minivan at West Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A woman is dead after police say she rear-ended another driver near a West Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. on July 30 near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Investigators say 21-year-old Itzel Delgadillow-Huerta was driving a Nissan sedan and rear-ended a Chrysler minivan.

Delgadillow-Huerta suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man driving the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

"Speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the collision," police said Friday.

The intersection is closed due to the investigation.

