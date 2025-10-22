Triple shooting in Mesa; SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown l Morning News Brief

article

From a triple shooting in the East Valley that sent three people to the hospital to food stamps being affected by the ongoing government shutdown, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 22.

1. Three people shot in Mesa

What we know:

Three people were shot near Lindsay Road and University Drive. All three victims are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. No names have been released, but police say the victims are two males and one female.

Read more

2. ‘It’s definitely stressful right now'

What we know:

We are now in the third week of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, and if legislators in Washington fail to pass a budget soon, November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may not be paid.

Should SNAP payments be delayed, it would affect more than 900,000 Arizona residents.

Local perspective:

SNAP benefits, also referred to as food stamps, usually give families around $700 to $900 a month to buy groceries.

The federal government supplies 95% of the money to pay for them, so if the shutdown continues, November will be extremely tight for families that rely on these benefits.

Read more

3. ASU negotiating deal with Trump

What we know:

The University of Arizona (U of A) rejected a deal with the White House, along with several other universities. However, Arizona State University (ASU) said they have not received a compact offer.

What they're saying:

"What I’m focused on is how do we help the nation to achieve the goals that President Trump has outlined for us, which is to be to have an economy in which everybody’s winning," Crow said.

Read more

4. Man sentenced for brutal attack of pregnant ex-wife

Garrett Headrick

The backstory:

In October 2024, authorities say Garrett Headrick assaulted his pregnant ex-wife in front of her children at a home in Surprise. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

Update:

After pleading guilty, Headrick was sentenced to over two decades in prison.

Read more

5. Vote for your favorite sign

Arizona Department of Transportation

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Transportation's overhead message signs are a part of their safety campaign to influence driver behavior, from buckling up to driving sober.

What you can do:

Through Oct. 27, Arizonans can vote on for their favorite signs to be displayed on local roadways and highways. The top two will be the winners.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast