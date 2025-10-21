Vote on your favorite ADOT signs to be displayed statewide

The Brief The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is asking the public to vote on their favorite safety messages. The top two winning messages will be displayed on overhead signs across state roadways. Voting is open to all Arizonans through Oct. 27.



Big picture view:

ADOT's overhead message signs are a part of their safety campaign to influence driver behavior, from buckling up to driving sober.

Nearly 3,500 entries were received in their 9th Safety Message Contest.

Now with 10 entries remaining, ADOT is looking for the best two, and residents get to decide on their favorites.

What you can do:

Take a look at the 10 finalists. Voting can be submitted on the ADOT website.

What they're saying:

"According to statewide crash data, 1,228 people were killed in crashes on Arizona’s roads in 2024," ADOT reported.

In 2024, 347 people died in alcohol-related crashes. Crashes involving speeding led to 417 deaths.

Nationally, nearly 90% of crashes are due to driver decisions, including distracted driving, speeding, and impairment.

"These are not accidents. They’re risky behaviors that we all need to turn around to reduce preventable crashes and fatalities on Arizona roads," ADOT said.

Voting link.