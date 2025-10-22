Arizona weather forecast: Rain showers possible in the Valley

The Brief A low-pressure system will bring possible rain showers to the Valley on Wednesday. The high in Phoenix on Oct. 22 will be in the low-90s. Highs will dip into the 80s on Thursday and last through the weekend.



Changing weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

What To Expect:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms spread across the state throughout the morning and will continue to pass through the rest of the day. In the Valley, spotty storms will exit by late morning to midday. During the afternoon, clouds will clear the Phoenix metro and sunshine will return.

For northern and eastern Arizona, continued spotty showers and storms will pass through the afternoon and clear to the east tonight. Any storms may briefly bring heavier rain and lightning, but storms are expected to remain below severe levels.

While the showers and storms pass, winds will increase, too. Gusts of 15-20 mph are forecast in Phoenix and 20-30 mph in Flagstaff. The windy conditions are due to a storm system centered over California that will continue to press past northern Arizona through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Winds will weaken Thursday.

Temperatures will fall behind this passing system. The forecast high today in Phoenix may still reach around 91 degrees, but will likely cap in the low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, the middle to upper 80s are forecast for Phoenix. Mornings will remain comfortable, with the low 60s expected for the next several days.

Big picture view:

After Wednesday's storm system, we will return to a sunny to mostly sunny sky across all of Arizona. This continues through the weekend and into early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com