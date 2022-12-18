'Triumph over the darkness': Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration

It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona.

It's a holiday that remembers the miracle of the oil that was able to burn for eight days when a temple was rededicated. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.

It also comes at a time when antisemitism is on the rise.

A rabbi at the Pollack Chabad Center in Chandler is talking about his hopes and fears during this season and for the future – while teaching a new generation an important tradition.

Rabbi Mendy Deitch hosts a hands-on workshop with children, hand-pressing fresh olives to make oil for the menorah.

"You want to engage the children in a fun way, but through the fun, through the hands-on experience, give them a deep, meaningful understanding of what the holiday is about," Deitch said.

Lighting eight candles in eight nights and pondering the significance, and symbolism, of what that truly means.

"You can see the candle more at night than you can during the day. It teaches us a very beautiful lesson. Each and every one of us has a light inside of us. We all have a gift, a talent that’s unique to us," Deitch remarked.

Deitch says this is also about standing proud in your Jewish identity, even as national groups like the Anti-Defamation League reports antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high last year 34 percent increase from the year before.

"That’s really the whole idea of Hanukkah, to almost triumph over the antisemitism, and triumph over the hatred, triumph over the darkness," Deitch said.

The rabbi points out that the essence of the holiday is to embrace the good instead of highlighting the evil.

"The problem is sometimes we highlight the small negative incidents that happen, and we have to remember that it’s true, even 1% is terrible, but we have 99% good things. We have so much amazing, good things," Deitch said.

A reminder, he says, that light always overcomes the darkness. Even in difficult times, good defeats evil.

For night two of Hanukkah, there’s another celebration Dec. 19 in Tempe at 5:30 p.m. at 6th Street Park. Everyone in the community is welcome to join as they light a 9-foot menorah with food and music.