Troopers deliver baby girl on downtown Tampa street

Florida Highway Patrol troopers helped bring a baby girl into the world on the streets of downtown Tampa Friday.

The troopers shielded the car with raincoats as the woman gave birth.

Melanie Cattafro said she saw the whole thing from her balcony. She said the family’s car was stuck in a roadblock due to protesters.

Courtesy: FHP

After the baby girl was born, the Florida Highway Patrol gave the family a special escort while they were taken to an area hospital.