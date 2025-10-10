Tropical storms to bring more rain to AZ; car goes over Maricopa County cliff l Morning News Brief

article

From tropical storms expected to bring heavy rain to the Valley to a car that went over a cliff in Maricopa County, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 10.

1. Flood watches issued across AZ

What we know:

Our wet and stormy streak continues over the next several days thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla and eventually, Tropical Storm Raymond.

Dig deeper:

Priscilla is forecast to weaken and become remnant moisture through the day today. Tropical Storm Raymond will continue to run up the coastline of Mexico and approach Baja California through the weekend. Thanks to this 1-2 timing, the current favorable weather pattern will pull tropical moisture up and over Arizona between now and next Tuesday.

Click here for full forecast

2. Car goes over cliff near Tortilla Flat

Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

What we know:

Three people were rescued after firefighters say a car went over a cliff along Apache Trial near Tortilla Flat.

Dig deeper:

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

Read more

3. ‘All American Halftime Show’

Featured article

4. MCSO spending on federal oversight questioned by audit

What we know:

A new court-ordered independent audit is accusing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) of wrongly attributing $160 million in taxpayer money to expenses related to its federal court oversight.

The backstory:

MCSO has been under federal oversight since 2013 due to a racial profiling lawsuit filed during the tenure of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Read more

5. What La Niña means for winter