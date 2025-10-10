Tropical storms to bring more rain to AZ; car goes over Maricopa County cliff l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:24 AM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from FRI 11:01 AM MDT until FRI 4:00 PM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:01 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County

Tropical storms to bring more rain to AZ; car goes over Maricopa County cliff l Morning News Brief

By
Published  October 10, 2025 9:55am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, October 10, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Superstition Fire & Medical; Getty Images)

From tropical storms expected to bring heavy rain to the Valley to a car that went over a cliff in Maricopa County, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 10.

1. Flood watches issued across AZ

Morning Weather Forecast - 10/10/25

Morning Weather Forecast - 10/10/25

Happy Friday! Rain chances continue today in the Valley and through the weekend. Due to the moisture, our high temperature will continue to drop into next week.

What we know:

Our wet and stormy streak continues over the next several days thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla and eventually, Tropical Storm Raymond.

Dig deeper:

Priscilla is forecast to weaken and become remnant moisture through the day today. Tropical Storm Raymond will continue to run up the coastline of Mexico and approach Baja California through the weekend. Thanks to this 1-2 timing, the current favorable weather pattern will pull tropical moisture up and over Arizona between now and next Tuesday.

2. Car goes over cliff near Tortilla Flat

Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

What we know:

Three people were rescued after firefighters say a car went over a cliff along Apache Trial near Tortilla Flat.

Dig deeper:

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

3. ‘All American Halftime Show’

Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl halftime show after Bad Bunny selection

Turning Point USA, the conservative politics non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it will be offering a separate Super Bowl LX halftime show next year.

4. MCSO spending on federal oversight questioned by audit

mcso sheriff badge

What we know:

A new court-ordered independent audit is accusing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) of wrongly attributing $160 million in taxpayer money to expenses related to its federal court oversight.

The backstory:

MCSO has been under federal oversight since 2013 due to a racial profiling lawsuit filed during the tenure of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

5. What La Niña means for winter

Here's what the arrival of La Niña means for your winter weather

La Niña has returned for a second consecutive go-around this autumn and winter, and it could have a noticeable influence on seasonal weather patterns.

