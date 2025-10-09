Expand / Collapse search
Audit accuses MCSO of wrongly attributing $160M in taxpayer funds

By
Published  October 9, 2025 7:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • An independent audit accuses the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) of improperly attributing $160 million in taxpayer funds to expenses for its federally mandated oversight, claiming more than 70% of the costs covered unrelated items like office renovations and vehicle purchases.
    • Current Sheriff Jerry Sheridan has disputed the audit's findings, arguing the report is flawed and unfairly excludes significant and undisputed expenses, such as the substantial costs paid to the court-appointed monitor team.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A new court-ordered independent audit is accusing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) of wrongly attributing $160 million in taxpayer money to expenses related to its federal court oversight.

The backstory:

MCSO has been under federal oversight since 2013 due to a racial profiling lawsuit filed during the tenure of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The Sheriff’s Office has billed Maricopa County $160 million for expenses related to the massive overhaul required by the court. However, the independent analysis claims that more than 70% of those expenses were improperly attributed to the federal compliance efforts.

The report specifically highlights spending on items such as office renovations, the relocation of Internal Affairs offices, the purchase of surplus vehicles and body cameras, and a golf cart.

The audit also alleges that the money was used for personnel unrelated to the court-mandated case.

The other side:

Current Sheriff Jerry Sheridan provided a statement, noting discrepancies in the audit's findings.

"We have found discrepancies within the Monitor's budget analyst report, which we are continuing to review and will address in the future," Sheridan said. "However, if we accept their report’s stated total expense of $62 million, it is unclear why the costs paid to the Monitor Team—totaling $34 million to-date (more than half of the reported expense) — and the legal expenses incurred over the past decade were excluded. These two significant and undisputed expenses were not included in the report."

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and court documents.

