2 critically hurt after car goes over cliff near Tortilla Flat

Updated  October 9, 2025 12:19pm MST
Maricopa County
Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff along Apache Trail near Tortilla Flat. Two of the people are in critical condition.

The Brief

    • Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat.
    • The crash happened along Apache Trail near milepost 219.
    • Two of the victims are in critical condition.

TORTILLA FLAT, Ariz. - Two people are in critical condition after firefighters say a car went over a cliff on Wednesday night near Tortilla Flat.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 8 along Apache Trail near milepost 219.

According to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, firefighters responded to the area just before 8 p.m. for reports of a vehicle over a cliff. When they got to the scene, rescue crews found one person 40 feet below a steep-angle slope and two other people inside a vehicle over 350 feet below the cliff.

"Engine 262 and Squad 219 deployed a rope system to lower TRT members with a Stokes basket to access and extricate the first patient," firefighters said. "Ranger One, assisted by Mesa Fire TRT, Central Arizona Search & Rescue, and Superstition Fire TRT members, conducted a hoist operation to access, treat, and extract the remaining two patients."

The two people who were rescued from the car were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. No firefighters were hurt.

Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

What we don't know:

The condition of the first person who was rescued is unknown. It's unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Map of Tortilla Flat

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Facebook post by the Superstition Fire and Medical District on Oct. 9, 2025.

