2 critically hurt after car goes over cliff near Tortilla Flat

The Brief Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat. The crash happened along Apache Trail near milepost 219. Two of the victims are in critical condition.



Two people are in critical condition after firefighters say a car went over a cliff on Wednesday night near Tortilla Flat.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 8 along Apache Trail near milepost 219.

According to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, firefighters responded to the area just before 8 p.m. for reports of a vehicle over a cliff. When they got to the scene, rescue crews found one person 40 feet below a steep-angle slope and two other people inside a vehicle over 350 feet below the cliff.

"Engine 262 and Squad 219 deployed a rope system to lower TRT members with a Stokes basket to access and extricate the first patient," firefighters said. "Ranger One, assisted by Mesa Fire TRT, Central Arizona Search & Rescue, and Superstition Fire TRT members, conducted a hoist operation to access, treat, and extract the remaining two patients."

The two people who were rescued from the car were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. No firefighters were hurt.

Three people were rescued after a car went over a cliff on Oct. 8 near Tortilla Flat. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

What we don't know:

The condition of the first person who was rescued is unknown. It's unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

