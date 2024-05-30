Trump found guilty: What are Arizona politicians saying about the verdict?

Former President Trump has been found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a criminal case in New York.

The impact is widespread as Trump is still the overwhelming favorite to become the Republican nominee to run against President Joe Biden for the Presidency in November.

Arizona is expected to be one of seven battleground states that could determine the result of the election.

Back in New York, the 12-person jury and six alternates deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days before coming up with a guilty verdict across the board.

Reaction from politicians both local and nation-wide quickly came pouring in with press releases from President Joe Biden and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Others posted to social media expressing both outrage and excitement on the historic decision as Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Here's what politicians had to say: