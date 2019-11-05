Trump honors Native Americans, US founders in same month

article

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump has proclaimed November as a month to celebrate both Native American heritage and the country’s founders.

Trump issued the proclamations on Halloween, sending them in separate emails to White House reporters the same day.

Native American groups say the one for National Native American Heritage Month wasn’t immediately posted on the White House website, leading them to believe Trump had sidestepped the decades-long tradition in favor of honoring those who signed the Declaration of Independence.

The White House didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Both proclamations were published in the Federal Register earlier in the day.

Trump has signed proclamations honoring Native Americans in November since he took office.

This is the first time he’s proclaimed a National American History and Founders Month.