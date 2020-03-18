Expand / Collapse search

Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel

By Rob Gillies and Zeke Miller
Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) - The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

