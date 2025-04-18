Tucson hatchet attack victim dies, suspect accused of murder

The Brief Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a Tucson bus stop when he was attacked by a suspect with a hatchet. Days after the attack, Couch died at the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Michael, is accused of murder.



What we know:

Tucson Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop on April 5 near 6th Avenue and Broadway Boulevard when a suspect approached them.

"The suspect initiated a confrontation with the couple during which time he produced a sharp-edged weapon and struck the male victim," police said.

Following the attack, police say the suspect got onto a public streetcar and left the area.

Couch was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say surveillance images helped them identify the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Michael. On April 8, Michael was found at his home where he was arrested.

Police say they were notified on Friday that Couch died at the hospital. As a result, Michael's charges were amended to first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack is unknown.

