Tucson hatchet attack victim dies, suspect accused of murder
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who was badly wounded in a hatchet attack in Tucson has died, and the suspect has been charged with murder.
What we know:
Tucson Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop on April 5 near 6th Avenue and Broadway Boulevard when a suspect approached them.
"The suspect initiated a confrontation with the couple during which time he produced a sharp-edged weapon and struck the male victim," police said.
Following the attack, police say the suspect got onto a public streetcar and left the area.
Couch was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Jacob Couch
Investigators say surveillance images helped them identify the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Michael. On April 8, Michael was found at his home where he was arrested.
Police say they were notified on Friday that Couch died at the hospital. As a result, Michael's charges were amended to first-degree murder.
What we don't know:
The motive for the attack is unknown.