Expand / Collapse search

Tucson hatchet attack victim dies, suspect accused of murder

By
Updated  April 18, 2025 1:43pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(previous report: Tucson hatchet attack leaves husband on life support

An Alabama man was sitting at a bus stop in Tucson with his wife when he was attacked by a man with a hatchet, police say.

The Brief

    • Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a Tucson bus stop when he was attacked by a suspect with a hatchet.
    • Days after the attack, Couch died at the hospital.
    • The suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Michael, is accused of murder.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who was badly wounded in a hatchet attack in Tucson has died, and the suspect has been charged with murder.

What we know:

Tucson Police say 32-year-old Jacob Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop on April 5 near 6th Avenue and Broadway Boulevard when a suspect approached them.

"The suspect initiated a confrontation with the couple during which time he produced a sharp-edged weapon and struck the male victim," police said.

Following the attack, police say the suspect got onto a public streetcar and left the area.

Couch was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jacob Couch

Investigators say surveillance images helped them identify the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Michael. On April 8, Michael was found at his home where he was arrested.

Police say they were notified on Friday that Couch died at the hospital. As a result, Michael's charges were amended to first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Map of where the attack happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Tucson Police Department and a previous FOX 10 report on April 13, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyTucsonNews