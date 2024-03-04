X makes audio and video calls available to all users: Who can call you? And how to opt out

article

A long-time promise of Elon Musk came to fruition last week.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made audio and video calls available to all users, not just paid subscribers.

Musk announced last summer that X developers were working on implementing the calls, which do not require a phone number and work on iOS and Android. The platform announced on Feb. 28 that the feature had arrived.

Competing social media giant Meta allows for audio and video calls on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Here’s how the calls work on X:

X audio and video calls

All accounts are now able to make and receive calls.

By default, every Twitter user is able to receive calls from accounts they follow or have in their address book (if they’ve previously given Twitter/X access), according to X’s Help Center .

To be able to call another user they must have sent you a Direct Message at least once before.

RELATED: YouTube turns 19: Look back at the first video ever posted

How to make a call on X

All calls start via direct messages.

Choose the existing DM conversation or start a new convo, and from there, tapping on the phone icon can start an audio or video call.

The account that you call will receive a notification that you’re calling them and if they don’t pick up they’ll get a notification that they missed a call, X said.

RELATED: Supreme Court hears major social media cases on content moderation and free speech

How to block calls on X

As mentioned, anyone you follow on X will be able to call you.

If you’d like to change that, these are the steps to control who can call you:

Tap the envelope icon. You’ll be directed to your messages.

Tap the settings icon in the top right corner, this will open up your Messages settings.

In your messages settings you can control if you’d like the audio and video calling feature to be enabled or not.

If the audio and video calling feature is enabled, you can choose who is able to call you. You can choose to receive calls from: People in your address book; People you follow; Verified Users; or Everyone.

Also by default, your IP address will be revealed during calls.

If you’d like to change that, switch on Enhanced call privacy in the same settings menu.

This story was reported from Detroit.