Expand / Collapse search

'Pig Face' accused of extorting AZ residents; missing schoolteacher found dead l Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 27, 2026 9:50am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. (MCSO; Getty Images)

From the arrest of a Venezuelan national accused of attempting to claim territory and extort residents in an Arizona county to a tragic update on the search for a missing schoolteacher, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 27.

1. ‘Pig Face’ arrested

'Pig Face' arrested in Pinal County on several charges, DPS says

'Pig Face' arrested in Pinal County on several charges, DPS says

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Javier Erazo-Zuniga following a series of violent incidents in Hidden Valley, where he allegedly claimed territory and extorted residents at knifepoint and gunpoint. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Javier Erazo-Zuniga following a series of violent incidents in Hidden Valley, where he allegedly claimed territory and extorted residents at knifepoint and gunpoint.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified Erazo-Zuniga as a Venezuelan national illegally in the U.S. who reportedly claims affiliation with Tren de Aragua, a group the federal government has designated as a terrorist organization.

Read more

2. Missing teacher found dead

Featured

Kansas elementary school teacher found dead in snow days after going missing
article

Kansas elementary school teacher found dead in snow days after going missing

A Kansas elementary school teacher who went missing after leaving a downtown bar late Friday night was found dead in a wooded area near where she was last seen, authorities said.

3. Deadly shooting involving Phoenix PD

  (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A man was killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting at a west Phoenix home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

What they're saying:

"When the first officer arrived, a community member reported that someone was shooting people and to go in," Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said. "The officer ran toward the house and fired one round from his duty rifle through the open door. This was the moment the officer-involved shooting occurred."

Read more

4. Border Patrol commander demoted

Featured

Source: Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino demoted amid fallout from Minnesota shootings
article

Source: Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino demoted amid fallout from Minnesota shootings

Gregory Bovino has been demoted from his role as the Border Patrol Commander-at-Large following two deadly shootings of American citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minnesota, FOX 2 has confirmed.

5. Passenger accused of punching pilot

Man accused of punching pilot at Sky Harbor Airport

Man accused of punching pilot at Sky Harbor Airport

Kenneth Morrow is accused of aggravated assault after he allegedly punched a pilot at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/27/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/27/26

A ridge of high pressure strengthening across the West Coast will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to Arizona this week. Tuesday's high in the Valley will be about 73 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews