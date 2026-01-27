'Pig Face' accused of extorting AZ residents; missing schoolteacher found dead l Morning News Brief

article

From the arrest of a Venezuelan national accused of attempting to claim territory and extort residents in an Arizona county to a tragic update on the search for a missing schoolteacher, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 27.

1. ‘Pig Face’ arrested

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Javier Erazo-Zuniga following a series of violent incidents in Hidden Valley, where he allegedly claimed territory and extorted residents at knifepoint and gunpoint.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified Erazo-Zuniga as a Venezuelan national illegally in the U.S. who reportedly claims affiliation with Tren de Aragua, a group the federal government has designated as a terrorist organization.

2. Missing teacher found dead

3. Deadly shooting involving Phoenix PD

(KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A man was killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting at a west Phoenix home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

What they're saying:

"When the first officer arrived, a community member reported that someone was shooting people and to go in," Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said. "The officer ran toward the house and fired one round from his duty rifle through the open door. This was the moment the officer-involved shooting occurred."

4. Border Patrol commander demoted

5. Passenger accused of punching pilot

A look at today's weather

