DPS: Venezuelan national claims Hidden Valley as his own, assaults victims

article

The Brief The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Javier Erazo-Zuniga following a series of violent incidents in Hidden Valley, where he allegedly claimed territory and extorted residents at knifepoint and gunpoint. Investigators identified Erazo-Zuniga as a Venezuelan national illegally in the U.S. who reportedly claims affiliation with Tren de Aragua, a group the federal government has designated as a terrorist organization.



A Venezuelan national claiming affiliation with Tren de Aragua, known as "Pig Face," is in custody after allegedly attempting to seize territory in Pinal County through armed assaults, authorities said.

What we know:

In 2024, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said the suspect, Javier Erazo-Zuniga, held a victim in a headlock with a knife to his neck, cutting him. In 2025, DPS said he waited at the end of another victim's driveway and held him at gunpoint.

He was reportedly claiming Hidden Valley as his territory and was demanding money from his victims.

In January of this year, a search warrant was executed at Erazo-Zuniga's home. In his room, they reportedly found the gun used in the 2025 incident.

Erazo-Zuniga was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assisting a criminal street gang, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, and terrorism.

Dig deeper:

A Jan. 9 probable cause statement detailed more about what Erazo-Zuniga is accused of.

The report says Erazo-Zuniga goes by the Spanish name "Cara de Cochi" which means "Pig Face" in English. DPS said it was informed that he was in the United States illegally and claimed to be part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

"This is a documented criminal street gang," investigators said. "This particular gang has been named a terrorist group by the United States government."

Erazo-Zuniga is reportedly not allowed to own guns.

What you can do:

"There are reports of multiple other victims, but they have been afraid to come forward and report the incidents. We encourage them to contact our tip line 602-644-5805," DPS said.

Map of where Hidden Valley is