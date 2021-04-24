Two kids, two adults hurt after car crashes into Circle K in Maricopa County

Two kids and two adults were hit when a car crashed into a Circle K store in Maricopa County on Saturday, says the sheriff's office.

The crash happened at 114th Avenue and Bell Road, says Sgt. Monica Bretado, adding that the car was driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat.

They weren't hurt.

However, four people were hit and injured in the crash, including two kids, 8 and 5, and two adults. They're expected to be OK, Bretado says.

The cause of the crash isn't known as of Saturday night.