Two kids, two adults hurt after car crashes into Circle K in Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two kids and two adults were hit when a car crashed into a Circle K store in Maricopa County on Saturday, says the sheriff's office.
The crash happened at 114th Avenue and Bell Road, says Sgt. Monica Bretado, adding that the car was driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat.
They weren't hurt.
However, four people were hit and injured in the crash, including two kids, 8 and 5, and two adults. They're expected to be OK, Bretado says.
The cause of the crash isn't known as of Saturday night.