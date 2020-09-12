Two LASD deputies shot at Compton train station, search for suspect underway

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are in stable condition after being ambushed Saturday night in their patrol car outside the Metro Blue Line station in Compton, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday. The department is offering a $100,000 reward in the investigation.

The attack was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Metro station at Willowbrook Avenue and Oak Street.

Video from the scene shows an unidentified male shooter opening fire on the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, leaving both the male and female deputy with head wounds.

The department says the suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds.

They were rushed to the hospital and immediately underwent surgery.

Both deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remain in critical condition.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department Headquarters tweeted out a video of the incident Saturday evening.

During a press conference Saturday night Sheriff Villanueva identified the deputies only as a 24-year-old male and a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy,

The sheriff said he swore-in both deputies himself 14 months ago.

Villanueva says this is now a growing trend of police being targeted in the current climate.

"Two deputies were ambushed in a cowardly fashion. It pisses me off and it dismays me," Villanueva said.

The suspect remains on the loose and is described as a Black man in his late 20's, wearing dark clothing.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The FBI tweeted out Saturday evening that they will be assisting the L.A. County Sheriff's Department with their investigation.

"FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and stands ready to assist in response to reports of an attack on @lasdhq deputies tonight."

President Donald Trump shared a tweet at 10:05 p.m. from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department of video of the ambush shooting of the two deputies and commented, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

FOX 11's Bill Melugin and CNS contributed.