Two men shot in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are trying to figure out what happened after two people were found with gunshot wounds in south Phoenix.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. near Central Avenue and Illini Street on Sept. 9.

Officers found two men that were hurt. One of them died at the hospital, and the other is expected to survive.

Several people were detained, but it's not known if any arrests were made.

Where it happened: