Two people cited after car crashes into Mesa church

It was a shocking sight for some arriving at a church in Mesa Sunday morning after a car crashed into the building overnight.

The collision happened overnight in Mesa on Stapley Drive and Main Street.

Police say a person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but no one inside was injured.

Despite the damage, the church service still went off without a hitch this morning.

"To pull up and not know the extent of the damage, to just see a car in what looks like your church is horrifying, but once we realized that it didn't quite make its way into the sanctuary, we would still be able to worship and be the pillar for the community were trying to be, I think was a little more easing to the heart," Ebonique Huff said.

It's unclear if impairment was a factor, but two drivers were cited for the crash. One for failing to stop at a stop sign, and the other for failing to control their speed to avoid a collision.

Map of where the crash happened: