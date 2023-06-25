Two Sides Fire burns a hundred acres near Lake Pleasant

A wildfire nicknamed the Two Sides Fire sparked along SR 74 near Lake Pleasant on Sunday, June 25.

The fire is about 100 acres and burning on both sides of SR 74 in Morristown. The firefight is between 235th Avenue and New River Road.

In the same area, a 2-car crash possibly involving impairment sent 4 people to the hospital, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

SR 74 is closed in both directions near the fire and crash sites.

