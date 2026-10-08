Two suspects sought in $93K Phoenix storage unit heist of former MLB player's gear
Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects who targeted a former MLB player's storage unit near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department)
Two suspects are sought after they reportedly stole an estimated $93,000 worth of items from a storage unit on Sept. 27, including high-end purses and MLB player-issued gear.
What we know:
The theft happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
They stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of "high-end purses, MLB player-issued gear, collector’s shoes and multiple laptop computers," Phoenix Police said on Oct. 8.
Investigators say the victim is a former MLB player.
What we don't know:
Police did not say how the suspects gained access to the storage unit, or name the former MLB player.
Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects who targeted a former MLB player's storage unit near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department)
What you can do:
If anyone knows anything about who these suspects are or the crimes committed, call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.
You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS — 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers — you may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Map of the area where the theft happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.