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Two suspects sought in $93K Phoenix storage unit heist of former MLB player's gear

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 8, 2026 4:19 PM MST
Published October 8, 2026 4:19 PM MST
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Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects who targeted a former MLB player's storage unit near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two suspects are sought after reportedly stealing an estimated $93,000 worth of items from a storage unit near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Sept. 27 in Phoenix.
    • The stolen items include high-end purses, MLB player-issued gear, collector’s shoes, and multiple laptop computers.
    • Phoenix Police say the victim of the theft is a former MLB player, but authorities have not released how access was gained or the victim's identity.

Two suspects are sought after they reportedly stole an estimated $93,000 worth of items from a storage unit on Sept. 27, including high-end purses and MLB player-issued gear.

What we know:

The theft happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

They stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of "high-end purses, MLB player-issued gear, collector’s shoes and multiple laptop computers," Phoenix Police said on Oct. 8.

Investigators say the victim is a former MLB player.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the suspects gained access to the storage unit, or name the former MLB player.

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Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects who targeted a former MLB player's storage unit near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department)

What you can do:

If anyone knows anything about who these suspects are or the crimes committed, call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS — 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers — you may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. 

Map of the area where the theft happened

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

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