Tyron McAlpin case: Phoenix PD suspends officers, issues de-escalation training

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department released an update on the case of a deaf and disabled man being hit by officers back in August 2024. The three officers involved will have a 24-hour suspension, and two of them will need to attend de-escalation training. The victim, Tyron McAlpin, is suing the city for $3.5 million.



The Phoenix Police officers who were seen hitting a deaf and disabled man, Tyron McAlpin, on video have been suspended and will need to attend additional training.

The department said on March 25 that the three officers, Jorge Acosta, Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue, were issued a 24-hour unpaid suspension. Two of the officers will need to attend de-escalation training.

"Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our community and our officers. We understand the concerns raised by this incident, and we take them seriously," said Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan. "The decision to suspend the officers reflects our commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust. At the same time, we stand by the men and women of this department who are placed in difficult situations every day. We will continue to support our officers with training and guidance to ensure they can perform their duties safely and effectively. Our goal is to learn from this and move forward together as a stronger department and community."

The backstory:

Video shows McAlpin’s Aug. 19, 2024, arrest near Indian School Road and 12th Street.

Phoenix Police say McAplin bit and swung at them, while his attorney says he was the victim of a violent police assault.

According to a report, this all began when officers were called to a gas station for reports of a fight. A man falsely identified McAlpin as his attacker from across the street.

McAlpin is deaf and has cerebral palsy. He and his lawyer are suing the city for $3.5 million.

What's next:

"The due process rights of the officers include the right to appeal the discipline to the Civil Service Board. The administrative investigations will be available publicly at the conclusion of the process," the police department said.