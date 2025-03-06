U-Haul crashes into front of Mesa home

The Brief A U-Haul driver slammed into a Mesa home on March 6 near University Drive and Lindsay Road. Police say it doesn't appear anyone was hospitalized in this crash.



A U-Haul moving truck crashed into the front of a Mesa home on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The March 6 crash happened near University Drive and Lindsay Road around 3 p.m.

"Two people were taken out of the U-Haul and the house was evacuated by the fire department," Mesa Police said.

Mesa Fire & Medical Department says two people were in their living room when the truck slammed into their bedroom.

What we don't know:

Police didn't detail any injuries, but said it didn't appear anyone was hospitalized.

Investigators didn't say what caused the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened: