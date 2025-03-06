U-Haul crashes into front of Mesa home
MESA, Ariz. - A U-Haul moving truck crashed into the front of a Mesa home on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
The March 6 crash happened near University Drive and Lindsay Road around 3 p.m.
"Two people were taken out of the U-Haul and the house was evacuated by the fire department," Mesa Police said.
Mesa Fire & Medical Department says two people were in their living room when the truck slammed into their bedroom.
What we don't know:
Police didn't detail any injuries, but said it didn't appear anyone was hospitalized.
Investigators didn't say what caused the crash.
Image 1 of 3
▼