U.S. Department of Justice officials hold public meeting to detail investigation into Phoenix Police

Officials with the Department of Justice held a public meeting on the night of Aug. 9, as the department launches an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

Related: Justice Department investigating Phoenix Police over use-of-force allegations

We first reported on the investigation on Aug. 5. The investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department is the third sweeping civil investigation into a law enforcement agency brought by the Justice Department in the Biden administration, and comes as the department has worked to shift its priorities to focus on policing and civil rights. Few such investigations were opened during the Trump administration.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe will also examine whether police have engaged in discriminatory policing practices and will work to determine if officers have retaliated against people engaged in protected First Amendment activities.

Part of the investigation also examines whether police officers have been violating the rights of people who are experiencing homelessness by "seizing and disposing of their belongings in a manner that violates the Constitution," Garland said.

DOJ officials detail investigation categories

Officials with the Department of Justice say the investigation into Phoenix Police and the City of Phoenix will be split into five categories.

Use of excessive and deadly force Discriminatory policing Allegations of retaliation City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police's systems to respond to people with disabilities Whether officers have violated the rights of the homeless community

"We are investigating the Phoenix Police Department and the City of Phoenix on a systemic level," said Ryan King with the Department of Justice. "These kinds of investigations are civil, not criminal, and look at patterns and practices conducted by the city or department."

During the public meeting, DOJ officials answered questions from the community, and what the investigation will look like moving forward. While there is no timeline on how long the investigation will last, DOJ officials say their plan is to to be thorough, fair and efficient.

"It will depend on a number of factors principally how quickly the city and department will give us the documents and information we need

Attorney David Chami, who helped launch the investigation and is representing a Phoenix man who died in police custody, says he's hopeful the DOJ investigation will get a better look at what is happening inside the department.

"It will make things more transparent, and I think that's really important, is that they're going to open up the veils," said Chami.

U.S. Department of Justice's Investigation into Phoenix Police

E-mail: phoenix.community@usdoj.gov

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters