U.S. Marshals Service involved in shooting in Flagstaff, FBI will investigate

A shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service happened in Flagstaff during a joint operation with state and federal law enforcement on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Flagstaff Police Department says.

Flagstaff PD was not involved in this incident but was on the scene to help with temporary street closures between 6th Avenue and Colanthe Street on Izabel Street.

The FBI will investigate this shooting and there is no threat to the public.

U.S. Marshals Service has not yet released a statement on this shooting.

No further information is available.