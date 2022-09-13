Driver on drugs runs a red light and fatally crashes into a motorcyclist, police say

A 40-year-old man on drugs crashed into a motorcyclist early in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on I-10 in Goodyear and killed them, the police department said.

At around 1:50 a.m. on I-10 near Pebble Creek Parkway, Christopher Clark reportedly ran a red light and crashed into an unidentified motorcyclist. They were taken to the hospital but died from injuries.

"After a thorough investigation officers established probable cause that the driver was under the influence of drugs at the time he drove through a red light, causing the collision," police said.

Clark was booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, DUI drugs and reckless driving.