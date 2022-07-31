Car crashes into motorcyclists in north Phoenix, killing 1 and injuring 2 others

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car crashed into three motorcyclists in north Phoenix early Sunday morning, police said.

The collision happened at around 3 a.m. on July 31 near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Police say a hatchback had made a left turn in front of two motorcycles going straight, causing the crash. One of the motorbikes was carrying a passenger.

Two motorcycle riders, both men, were hospitalized in extremely critical condition. One of them died from his injuries.

A third rider also sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities did not say whether the driver of the car was hurt.

Traffic will be restricted in all directions as the investigation continues.

