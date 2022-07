17-year-old boy critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot on July 29 in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The suspect(s) in the shooting remain on the loose.

No further details have been released by police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

