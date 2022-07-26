Monsoon 2022: Storms, flash flooding continues for Arizona: Live radar, updates

Arizona continues to feel the impact of monsoon weather as a number of storms bring rain and flooding to various parts of the state.

Flash flood warnings, dust storm advisories, and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued:

Flash flood warning including La Paz, Maricopa Counties until 8:30 p.m.

Dust storm warning in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Interstate 10 near Casa Grande and I-10 near Eloy and U.S. 60 near Phoenix-Mesa

Severe thunderstorm warning, including Casa Grande, Stanfield, and Bon until 5:30 p.m.

Flash flood warning including Tonopah is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning including Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert until 5:45 p.m.

A dust advisory is in effect for Maricopa County until 6:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning including Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, and Tonto Basin until 6:30 p.m.

Flash flood warning including Phoenix, Glendale, and Komatke until 10:00 p.m.

Rain seen from the South Mountain tower camera on July 30

A wall of dust could be seen from our South Mountain tower camera just before 5:30 p.m. on July 30

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County stated, "Multiple clusters of thunderstorms are expected to move northwest across the Lower Salt River Lakes recreational areas (Saguaro, Canyon, and Apache) over the next hour or two. Any of these storms have the potential to produce frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts to 30-50mph, and heavy rainfall. Boaters, as well as those on shore hiking/camping, will need to use caution as the storms move through the areas over the coming hours."

The view from Queen Creek as rain approaches. Credit: ADOT

Live radar

Latest updates

July 30

Some areas seeing more rain than others

According to officials with the National Weather Service, the state is at or just above normal precipitation for the year so far, and that does help alleviate the drought a bit.

However, not all areas are seeing the same amount of rain. In June, areas west and south of Phoenix saw above-normal rain totals, but areas north and east of Phoenix were below normal.

July 29: Flooding worries increase for Flagstaff residents

Recent storms, and by extension, the monsoon season, affected more than just people in the Phoenix area.

Flash flooding is expected for portions of Yavapai and Coconino counties. The Flood Watch, which has been extended multiple times this week, remains in effect for the high country until Sunday.

Parts of the northern Arizona city and surrounding areas have been hit with multiple rounds of flooding in recent weeks and months. Cleanup efforts for those floodings remain ongoing, as boulders and mud from the mountain slide into homes and front yards just as quickly as crews clean them out.

On July 29, Stevanna Street flooded again – for the third time this week – thanks to the Pipeline Fire scar, which was created earlier this summer.

Several city departments were back at it with heavy equipment, picking up load after load of thick, wet, heavy mud.

Friday's storm hit in mid-afternoon, with 2 or 3 inches of rain falling in less than an hour.

Flagstaff officials warned residents to shelter-in-place, or get to higher ground. Residents in the area have been building sandbag walls all week. They say the water flow seems to change with each storm, so they make their best guess, cross their fingers, and rely on good friends to lend a helping hand.

"We're just here to help Katy and Steve," said Kim Marr. "We just brought some sandbags out so we're just trying to give them a little bit of a break."

"It's been a rough day, very emotional," Katy Abrams said. "The good news is we're all working together and helping each other out. I think our sandbagging efforts worked well. It's just too much water."

Now comes another night and day of cleanup, and waiting on the next storm to arrive. We're not even halfway through the monsoon season – which officially wraps up on Sept. 30.

July 28

July 27: State of Emergency declared in Flagstaff

In Flagstaff, the city's mayor signed a Declaration of Emergency, as the city is affected by flash flooding caused by rain falling on burn scars from recent wildfires, which made the soil basically water repellant. The emergency declaration will help members of the community access much-needed resources.

July 26

Adverse weather conditions began to be felt in areas south of the Valley during the afternoon hours. Our photojournalist managed to capture video of a storm cloud that dumped rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10.

Later on, SkyFOX also captured rain falling in other parts of the Valley, with pockets of rain and thunderstorms popping up in the areas of Litchfield Park, Maryvale, and Youngtown.

This storm came a day after two rounds of monsoon weather moved through parts of the Valley. A Dust Advisory was issued for parts of the East Valley, including Ahwatukee, Chandler, and Tempe until 2:45 p.m. on July 25. The dust storm moved out fairly quickly, but it was followed by a strong storm cell a few hours later, which brought heavy rain to parts of the East Valley.

At one point on the night of July 25, about 1,100 SRP customers were without power. Power has since been restored.

Storm brought heat relief for Valley residents

The storm did bring down temperatures in parts of the Valley, and for some pet owners, it was a time to take their pets out to the park.

"It is very nice. A lot cooler to take the dog out. He’s been dying to go to the dog park, clearly," said Ashley Kelly-LaSalle.

"It’s very hot. I feel like my skin is cooking every time I walk out in the sun, but now, anything over a hundred is like, ‘wow! this is nothing!’" said Evan Soloman.

Soloman is experiencing the monsoon for the first time: he moved to Phoenix from South Carolina.

"It's not any worse than any hurricanes we get down south," said Soloman.

"I just feel like it's the last two days. I mean, they've cleared a lot of this, but it's just coming back every time. That's what's a little demoralizing about it," said Lisa Wells.

Meanwhile, rainy weather is causing more concerns over the potential for more flooding to take place.

"It's been a lot of rain the last few days," said Wells.

Rain totals

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: