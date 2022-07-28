2 men shot, killed in west Phoenix; police looking for suspect in blue truck

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left two men dead.

Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 9 a.m. on July 28 to reports of shots at a hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road and found two men who had been shot. Both victims died from their injuries. Their identities were not released.

No details on what led up to the shooting were released.

Investigators say they obtained surveillance video of the suspect leaving the scene in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Arizona license plate HYA3KB.

If you see the vehicle, do not approach the suspect, but call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police are looking for a suspect driving a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Arizona license plate HYA3KB in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left two men dead on July 28. (Phoenix Police Department)