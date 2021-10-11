Expand / Collapse search
UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence in Hidden Hills

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Los Angeles Premiere Of article

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: MMA fighter Chuck Liddell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Violent Man" at ArcLight Hollywood on February 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, also known as "The Iceman," was arrested for domestic violence at his Hidden Hills home early Monday morning, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a family disturbance call that came in around midnight from a home located near Crummer Canyon Road.

Arriving deputies said they determined Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation. According to authorities, his wife did not require medical treatment.

Liddell was arrested for domestic battery and his bail was set at $20,000.

No further information was immediately released. 

