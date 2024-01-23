Uga X, retired University of Georgia mascot, dies at 10

article

UGA X, the University of Georgia's former mascot who saw the school's football team win two national championships, has died at the age of 10.

Born on May 27, 2013, Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully at his home in Savannah on Tuesday morning.

Que began working as the school's mascot in Nov. 2015, when he was given the title and collared at a game between the Bulldogs and Georgia Southern.

In his time with the Dawgs, Que became the most decorated mascot in the team's history at 91-18. The team won two SEC titles, seven New Year's Six bowl appearances, and back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship wins.

In 2023, Que passed the mantle on to Uga XI, otherwise known as Boom, and has been living in peace ever since.

The University of Georgia's tradition of four-legged mascots began in 1956 under the ownership of Frank and Cecelia Seiler. The family, now led by Charles Seiler, has continued its loyal dedication for nearly 70 years.

"Things will be a little different around the house for a while," Charles Seiler said in a statement. "Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast, so he’ll be a little later each day."

In 2019, Sports Illustrated put the University of Georgia's bulldog in first place in its list of the top 10 all-time greatest mascots.