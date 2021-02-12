UK adopts transgender-friendly terms for birthing
NEW YORK - A UK hospital is adopting gender-inclusive language for perinatal services to cater to trans and non-binary people who are giving birth.
Maternity services at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals have broadened the language they use to support midwives.
Examples of the staff's use of gender-inclusive language include: "pregnant women and people", "breastfeeding and chestfeeding", "mothers and birthing parents".
The hospital says it will not change the language it uses for people who identify as women.
In a statement on its website, the hospital says: "We will continue to call them pregnant women and talk about breastfeeding."
The hospital also released a 19-page mission statement and rationale to explain the changes and new language.
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!