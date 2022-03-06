Expand / Collapse search

Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Phoenix helps to raise donations for loved ones amid Russian invasion

Russia-Ukraine
PHOENIX - A small Ukrainian church in central Phoenix is taking donations to send overseas to the war-torn country amid Russia's violent invasion.

It's the latest effort by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Saint Mary's Protectress to raise awareness and donations for people in Ukraine. Many of the church's members also have family in Ukraine who are in need of help.

"Ukraine is going through the worst crisis it's seen since World War III. Homes being destroyed, beyond livability. People displaced, killed," said Raymond Badynskyj, treasurer at Ukrainian Orthodox Church St. Mary's Protectress, whose cousins are still in western Ukraine.

He adds, "Trying to provide as much humanitarian supplies, medical supplies, food, anything else that may be needed in these communities that are under attack."

It's horrifying to see the state of Ukraine, especially considering that its people have held their independence the last 30 years, Badynskyj said.

He's asking that Americans continue to support them.

"It's the longest period of time that they've been independent and I don't think they'd want to give this up lightly. They are fighting tooth and nail," he remarked. "We all wish that everyone prays and keeps Ukraine in their minds and that this has a happy conclusion."

For more on how to help Ukraine, visit this link.

