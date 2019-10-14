Unamused toddler squares up with Halloween spider in hilarious viral video

This toddler is not one to scare easily, so don't you try it.

In a viral video posted to Facebook, a little boy named Charlie was innocently petting an animatronic spider when it unexpectedly lunged at him.

Now, most kids would have either ran away crying— but not this little fighter.

After quickly recovering from the startling moment, Charlie began swinging at the spider to show it who was boss. You can even hear him say “let me hit him.”

Since the publication of this article, the video has received over 113,000 comments and 384,000 shares!

Watch the hilarious show down in the video player below: