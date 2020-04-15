Unemployment in Arizona: More than 250K collecting unemployment amid COVID-19

New numbers released Wednesday by the Arizona Department of Economic Security show that there are now more than 250,000 people collecting unemployment checks in Arizona.

DES said last week they distributed more than $26.9 million in unemployment insurance payments to Arizona residents after an unprecedented number of people applied for unemployment benefits for job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

DES says they are busier than ever as last week they answered 22,000 phone calls. Last year, only 3,400 calls came in during the same week.

Beginning April 19, call centers will be open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know from these numbers that this is an extremely challenging time for Arizonans, and the Department of Economic Security is working hard to process unemployment claims as quickly as possible,” said Tom Betlach, from the Office of the Director. “We are paying out higher numbers each week and this will only continue as we enhance our systems and scale our staff.”

By the numbers (week ending April 11):

95,382 initial claims

164,483 continued weekly claims

22,000 calls answered (highest on record)

Advertisement

DES says some residents are starting to receive the $600 per week benefit as a result of the Federal Cares Act.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: