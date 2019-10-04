Union Pacific train derails in Mesa, no injuries reported

A major intersection in Mesa was shut down overnight and throughout most of the following day after a Union Pacific train derailed near Broadway Road and Center Street.

According to a representative for Union Pacific, the train derailed just before 8 p.m. Thursday and crews worked around the clock the clean up the area.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Dennis Papes said.

Papes grabbed his morning coffee and headed to the intersection of Broadway Road and Center Street in Mesa to witness a sight unseen.

"I just can't believe something like this can happen, being such a straight track and falling over on its side," he said. "Like how can something like [that] happen?"

Papes wasn't the only onlooker -- many others were taking pictures of the 13 derailed Union Pacific train cars.

Advertisement

"I got stopped on Main Street, came around, 'oh, can I take a look at it?'" one person said.

According to Union Pacific, the cars were mostly empty lumber cars.

At least a half-dozen engineers made quick work, using heavy equipment to get the cars upright and back on the tracks.

"How are they going to get the cars back on the wheels?" Papes asked. "The wheels are still on the tracks or off to the sides. They have to get these under there or out of the way."

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The tracks were finally cleared around 12 p.m. on Friday.