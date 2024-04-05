Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
4
High Wind Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

United Airlines plane clips wing of parked aircraft at SFO

By Aja Seldon
Published  April 5, 2024 3:05pm MST
Air and Space
KTVU FOX 2

7 United Airlines incidents in span of week

Top headlines, weather, and breaking news from across the Bay Area.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - A United Airlines plane was pulling into a gate at San Francisco International Airport and accidentally clipped the wing of another aircraft, the airline confirmed.

United Airlines Flight 2181 was parking at an unspecified gate on Thursday night when its winglet made contact with the wing of another United aircraft that was already parked, a spokesperson for the airline said.

There were 105 passengers and 5 crew members on board flight UA 2181 at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The San Francisco Chronicle, the first publication to report the collision, said emergency personnel had to separate the two aircraft as they were briefly stuck together and unable to move.

United Airlines said the aircraft deplaned normally.

No further details were immediately available.