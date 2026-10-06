University of Arizona suspends all fraternity activities amid misconduct investigation

The Brief The University of Arizona has halted all campus-wide fraternity activities following a surge in misconduct allegations. The dean of students announced the interim suspension after launching investigations into nearly half of the school's 21 chapters. Investigated allegations involve hazing, assault, drugs, and alcohol, with some cases under criminal investigation.



The University of Arizona has abruptly suspended all fraternity activities campus-wide following a surge in misconduct allegations. The dean of students announced the immediate interim suspension after launching investigations into nearly half of the school's 21 chapters.

Fraternity Allegations:

These investigations center on serious allegations including hazing, assault, drugs, and alcohol. The dean of students says some cases are also under criminal investigation.

Under Suspension:

The freeze bans fraternities from hosting or attending any social events, strictly limiting them to business meetings.

"I think suspending all Greek life activities after family weekend, I think, was just a huge role kind of as a precaution over the next couple of weeks until they get it all figured out," one student said.

Another student offered a different perspective, stating, "I think it should have been done a long time ago. There's been a long string of report of Greek life being dangerous, especially towards women."

Five Flagged:

While the interim activities suspension currently applies to all chapters, five fraternities are specifically flagged on the U of A Greek life site, including Sigma Tau Gamma, where members were reportedly forced to drink heavily and swallow live goldfish.

"I think it's a little disappointing, but also kind of predictable. It's kind of expected with fraternities and just the news nowadays and things that people are going through," a student remarked.

Another student added, "Greek life has become kind of dangerous and unruly, not really aligning with the morals of the U of A."

Previous Issues:

Earlier this year, five chapters faced sanctions, leading to fines and four probations running through May 2027.

What Students are Saying:

"I think the basis of being in a fraternity is important. I think that networking and connections are really good. But I think the way they are nowadays is terrible, and I think that we need to reevaluate and reconstruct how Greek life is," one student shared.

"I think there needs to be a little more awareness with kind of what happens with Greek life, but I also think that every Greek life is different and, obviously, these unfortunate events that happen in Greek life are obviously brutal, and it gives men and women who are in Greek life bad names and reputations," another student explained.

"Greek life is very interesting. I think it originally started as something that could create a culture of community and a lot of students are coming from out of state, and so finding connections. But it's turned into something that's no longer viable," a student noted.

What's next:

To resume operations under the activities' suspension, chapter advisors must attend one of three mandatory meetings with the dean, starting Oct. 6 through Oct. 12. Afterward, chapters in good standing may have their ban lifted.

The Dean of Students Office is investigating the allegations alongside the University of Arizona Police Department.