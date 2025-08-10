US 60 closed in both directions in Mesa due officer-involved shooting

The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is closed in both directions due to an officer-involved shooting situation between Country Club Drive and Dobson Road.

What we know:

Mesa Police say the officers are okay, and the suspect was transported to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting were not released.

What's next:

ADOT says motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated reopening time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.