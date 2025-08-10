US 60 closed in both directions in Mesa due officer-involved shooting
MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is closed in both directions due to an officer-involved shooting situation between Country Club Drive and Dobson Road.
What we know:
Mesa Police say the officers are okay, and the suspect was transported to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting were not released.
What's next:
ADOT says motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated reopening time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.