US 60 closed in both directions in Mesa due officer-involved shooting

By and
Updated  August 10, 2025 5:35pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police situation shuts down Mesa highway

Police situation shuts down Mesa highway

MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is closed in both directions due to an officer-involved shooting situation between Country Club Drive and Dobson Road.

What we know:

Mesa Police say the officers are okay, and the suspect was transported to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting were not released.

What's next:

ADOT says motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated reopening time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

The Source

  • Arizona Department of Transportation and the Mesa Police Department.

