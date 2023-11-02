US 60 reopens after fatal head-on collision near Globe

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal head-on collision involving two vehicles near Mackey Camp Road.

The US 60 was shut down in both directions west of Globe due to the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway has since reopened.

DPS says there is one confirmed fatality.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Map of the area via ADOT