Threat made towards Valley school; wrong-way DUI motorcycle crash l Morning News Brief

article

From a juvenile accused of sending a written threat to a Valley high school's social media account to a wrong-way crash in Tempe that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 8.

1. Boy arrested for alleged threat

What we know:

A juvenile boy was arrested for sending a one-sentence written threat to Coronado High School's social media account over the weekend, police said.

Dig deeper:

There is a full-time School Resource Officer assigned to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, police say they will have an increased presence there on Monday to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Read more

2. Wrong-way crash in Tempe

What we know:

A motorcyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a car near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Police say the driver of the car was arrested for DUI.

Dig deeper:

Tempe Police say the motorcyclist was turning left when they turned too soon, rode against the flow of traffic and was hit by a car.

Read more

3. Murder trial resumes

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The backstory:

Ian Mitcham is accused of killing Allison Feldman, who was found dead inside her Scottsdale home in 2015.

Dig deeper:

The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.

Read more

4. Wanted: Wienermobile drivers!

What we know:

Oscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers to get behind the wheel of the Wienermobile and take the iconic vehicle on the road.

Dig deeper:

Oscar Meyer says it will hire 12 Hotdoggers to drive the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels and be the face of their multi-billion-dollar iconic brand, traveling across the country visiting upwards of 30 states and attending hundreds of events. Hotdoggers also serve as content creators, developing custom content of their travels and creating social media videos.

Read more

5. Millions up for grabs tonight!

What we know:

The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $875 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from this weekend's drawing.

By the numbers:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast