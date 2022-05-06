Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

US Marshals: Fugitive Casey White has tattoos associated with white supremacist gang

By Paul Best
Published 
Updated 4:24AM
Alabama
FOX News

Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer swapped cars in parking lot

Here is the latest information on the search for an escaped Alabama murder suspect and a corrections officer, as of May 5, 2022. Austin Westfall reports from Florence, Alabama.

Capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, who escaped from an Alabama jail last week with the help of a correctional officer he developed a "special relationship" with, has multiple tattoos associated with the white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood, the U.S. Marshals said.

It's been nearly one week since Vicky White, formerly the assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County Detention Center, led Casey White out of the facility and never returned. The two are not related. 

A confederate flag and the words, "Southern Pride," are emblazoned on Casey White's back, according to images released Thursday evening. He also has a sleeve on his right arm and a shield on his chest that include the Nazi SS logo. 

Image 1 of 4

Casey White has numerous tattoos, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood, US Marshals said. (Credit: Provided / U.S. Marshals)

The U.S. Marshals said that 6'9" Casey White should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," and may have an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun. 

RELATED: Escaped Alabama murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous,’ U.S. attorney general warns

Casey White and Vicky White met in 2020 while he was an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, awaiting trial on murder-for-hire charges. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that Casey White previously tried to break out of the facility in 2020, but officers caught him with a shank and he was transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. 

Casey White and Vicky White "were in contact via phone" from 2020 to 2022 while Casey was in custody at the Donaldson facility, Singleton said Thursday.

He was transferred back to the county jail in February, about two months before he escaped with the help of Vicky White, according to Singleton. 

vicky-white-brown-hair.jpg

The U.S. Marshals Service released rendering of what Vicky White may look like if she dyed her hair darker. (U.S. Marshals)

After the pair left the county jail last Friday, they ditched Vicky White's police vehicle and got into a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge with damage to the rear left bumper that she had recently purchased. 

Image 1 of 2

Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White is 5'5" and weighs about 145 pounds. The U.S. Marshals said she may have died her blonde hair a darker shade and has a waddling gait. 

Anyone with information about Casey White and Vicky White's locations can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102. 

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.