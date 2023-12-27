US-Mexico border crisis: Cities discuss surge of migrants

Top ranking U.S. officials are in Mexico as thousands of migrants head to the southern border. They're meeting with the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to see what can be done to drive down illegal border crossings.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas both made the trip on December 27.

Obrador says he is willing to help limit the surge, but says he wants to see progress in U.S. relations with Cuba and Venezuela in return.

The Biden administration says it is committed to expanding legal pathways for migrants, but it needs more funding from Congress to do so.

The Dec. 27 meeting comes as migrant encounters at the U.S. border reach unprecedented levels with December on track to break the monthly record.

Communities along the border are experiencing the surge first-hand

The Arizona National Guard tells us for the past week, they've been in the vicinity of the Lukeville Port of Entry, working with DPS and are currently still there.

The mayor of Nogales and the Cochise County sheriff share what they're seeing at the border.

"The border's got no management right now. Let's just be real, let's come out. I know D.C. and the administration is saying that the border is effectively secure and managed. That is an inappropriate statement," said Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Dannels says 650 buses of migrants have been taken out of the county since May.

"Everything I've seen is not good and what I don't see is engagement, recognition from this administration or Congress. All they keep saying is hey, we need to do this, we need more money for immigration. Well, the border is becoming a money pit. It's truly a money pit why border security and national security is being set aside."

Related article

The sheriff says over the last two years, 2,800 people have been booked into the Cochise County Jail for border-related crimes and that number continues to be steady or increase.

"If you just break it down into our geo-population for border crimes, look at that 40 to 44% of all the crime in my jail is border-related. You put that into a patrol function with the Arizona troopers down here, the local police department, the sheriff's office and Border Patrol agents. We don't see a lot of them because they've been reassigned to processing, so we lost that executive branch on the border with us, so we're down here. There's not a day that goes by that we're not dealing with border crimes, border crimes and border crimes."

Over in Nogales, "We're getting the migrants, you know, Border Patrol is releasing anywhere from 700 to 900 a day," said Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who adds most of the migrants are being bussed in from Lukeville and other areas.

"I hope Mexico collaborates and helps keep the migrants from coming down to the border, and the other thing is, I think the biggest thing is I hope the U.S. shuts the valve on allowing these migrants the freedom to come down and seek asylum."

We reached out to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. Her office tells us that National Guard personnel are in border communities, assisting with activities, including drug interdiction and human trafficking enforcement.