US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses next month

By Zeke Miller
Published 
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
Associated Press
File: People walk through Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, December 2021. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month, according to a U.S. official, but the existing face covering requirement will be extended through April 18.

The requirement, which is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement head of time, the CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems based off its newly released "COVID-19 community levels" metric.

RELATED: Hawaii to be the last US state to drop its mask mandate by this month

As of March 3 more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.

"We have to look not only at the science with regard to transmission in masks but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on March 2, explaining why the agency was delaying removing the requirement for transit but allowed people to gather maskless in movie theaters and sports arenas.

RELATED: AAA: Traveler confidence rebounding in 2022 as COVID-19 cases drop

News of the extension and policy review was first reported by Reuters.