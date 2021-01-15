USPS removes some mailboxes in Phoenix as a 'security measure'

The United States Postal Services says some of its blue collection boxes across the Phoenix area will be removed temporarily as a security measure ahead of potential unrest.

There have been no known threats made here in the Valley, but USPS is temporarily removing mailboxes at five locations to protect the mail and the public:

100 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

1490 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

1801 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

1600 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

222 E Javelina, Mesa, AZ 85213

In Phoenix, four of the mailboxes are near Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza and government departmental buildings, such as the Economic Security, Revenue and Education.

In Mesa, the mailbox is near a Superior Court building.

To find the nearest collection box in service or a post office location, go to https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

On the Arizona State Capitol grounds, fencing has been installed to protect the buildings from any violence.

