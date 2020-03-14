Valley Boys & Girls Clubs to remain open to lessen impact of school closures
Boys & Girls Clubs in the valley will be open to families impacted by school closures brought on as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread.
"We came to this decision, despite the increase in costs, to be able to support our community," a spokesperson said about opening the clubs to new and existing members.
Somethings to note:
- Space in each club is limited and current club members will have priority
- No additional fees for members
- Clubs will also be open for new members and normal registration fees and dues apply
Details for each individual club can be found at www.bgcmp.org.
List of clubs that will be open:
West Valley
Gila River Komatke Branch
Normal Operating Hours
5047 W. Pecos Road, Laveen, AZ 85337
(520) 550-1113
Littleton Branch
6am-6pm; Starting 3/16
1642 S. 107th Ave., Building A, Avondale, AZ 98323
(623) 936-9020
Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch
8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
4730 W. Grovers Ave., Glendale, AZ 85308
(602) 375-0400
Swift Kids Branch
8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
6420 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-6952
Tri-City Branch/Thornwood
Normal after-school schedule
301 E. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 932-1154
Jerry & Helen Wisotsky Peoria Branch
8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
11820 N. 81st Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 979-3559
Central Valley
Bob & Renee Parsons Branch
8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
4309 E. Belleview St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
(602) 343-1270
Ed Robson Branch
8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule; Extending hours on 3/23
15815 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032
(602) 449-2850
Harry & Sandy Rosenzweig Branch
7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
2242 W. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032
(602) 254-5814
I.G. Homes Branch
8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
1601 W. Sherman St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
(602) 254-5814
Jerry Colangelo Branch
Open 8am-6pm; 3/16-3/27
1755 N. 34th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 424-0410
MLB All-Star Diamondbacks Branch
Open 8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
548 W. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 268-3486
Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch
7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
6629 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 848-1022
Thunderbirds Guadalupe Branch
7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
9225 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, AZ 85283
(480) 897-6247
Warner & Shirley Gabel Branch
Open 8a-6pm; Starting 3/16
1330 N. 15th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006
(602) 252-7968
Closures: Cartwright School Branch, Palm Lane School Branch
East Valley
Chandler Compadres Branch
Open 7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
300 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85244
(480) 899-8302
Gilbert Branch
Open 7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
44 N. Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
(480) 813-2020
Grant Woods
Normal after-school schedule
221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 844-0963
Gila River Sacaton Branch
Normal Operating Hours
116 S. Holly Road, Sacaton, AZ 85147
(520) 562-3890
Mesa Arts Academy
School hours as usual
221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 844-3695
Queen Creek Branch
7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
22407 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85242
(480) 358-3769
Stevenson Branch
Normal after-school schedule
638 S. 96th St., Mesa, AZ 85208
(480) 472-9071
Superstition Mountain Branch
7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
1755 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85217
(480) 982-6381