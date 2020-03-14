Valley Boys & Girls Clubs to remain open to lessen impact of school closures

Boys & Girls Clubs in the valley will be open to families impacted by school closures brought on as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"We came to this decision, despite the increase in costs, to be able to support our community," a spokesperson said about opening the clubs to new and existing members.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arizona: Public schools list FAQs on potential closures

Somethings to note:

Space in each club is limited and current club members will have priority

No additional fees for members

Clubs will also be open for new members and normal registration fees and dues apply

Details for each individual club can be found at www.bgcmp.org.

List of clubs that will be open:

West Valley

Gila River Komatke Branch

Normal Operating Hours

5047 W. Pecos Road, Laveen, AZ 85337

(520) 550-1113

Advertisement

Littleton Branch

6am-6pm; Starting 3/16

1642 S. 107th Ave., Building A, Avondale, AZ 98323

(623) 936-9020

Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch

8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

4730 W. Grovers Ave., Glendale, AZ 85308

(602) 375-0400

Swift Kids Branch

8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

6420 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301

(623) 939-6952

Tri-City Branch/Thornwood

Normal after-school schedule

301 E. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323

(623) 932-1154

Jerry & Helen Wisotsky Peoria Branch

8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

11820 N. 81st Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345

(623) 979-3559

Central Valley

Bob & Renee Parsons Branch

8am-6pm; Starting 3/16

4309 E. Belleview St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

(602) 343-1270

Ed Robson Branch

8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule; Extending hours on 3/23

15815 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 449-2850

Harry & Sandy Rosenzweig Branch

7am-6pm; Starting 3/16

2242 W. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 254-5814

I.G. Homes Branch

8am-6pm; Starting 3/16

1601 W. Sherman St., Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 254-5814

Jerry Colangelo Branch

Open 8am-6pm; 3/16-3/27

1755 N. 34th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009

(602) 424-0410

MLB All-Star Diamondbacks Branch

Open 8am-6pm; Starting 3/16

548 W. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041

(602) 268-3486

Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch

7am-6pm; Starting 3/16

6629 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033

(623) 848-1022

Thunderbirds Guadalupe Branch

7am-6pm; Starting 3/16

9225 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, AZ 85283

(480) 897-6247



Warner & Shirley Gabel Branch

Open 8a-6pm; Starting 3/16

1330 N. 15th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 252-7968

Closures: Cartwright School Branch, Palm Lane School Branch

East Valley

Chandler Compadres Branch

Open 7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

300 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85244

(480) 899-8302

Gilbert Branch

Open 7am-6pm; Starting 3/16

44 N. Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

(480) 813-2020

Grant Woods

Normal after-school schedule

221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210

(480) 844-0963

Gila River Sacaton Branch

Normal Operating Hours

116 S. Holly Road, Sacaton, AZ 85147

(520) 562-3890

Mesa Arts Academy

School hours as usual

221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210

(480) 844-3695

Queen Creek Branch

7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

22407 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85242

(480) 358-3769



Stevenson Branch

Normal after-school schedule

638 S. 96th St., Mesa, AZ 85208

(480) 472-9071

Superstition Mountain Branch

7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule

1755 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85217

(480) 982-6381

