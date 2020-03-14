Expand / Collapse search

Valley Boys & Girls Clubs to remain open to lessen impact of school closures

Boys & Girls Clubs in the valley will be open to families impacted by school closures brought on as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"We came to this decision, despite the increase in costs, to be able to support our community," a spokesperson said about opening the clubs to new and existing members.

Somethings to note:

  • Space in each club is limited and current club members will have priority
  • No additional fees for members
  • Clubs will also be open for new members and normal registration fees and dues apply

Details for each individual club can be found at www.bgcmp.org.

List of clubs that will be open:

West Valley
Gila River Komatke Branch
                Normal Operating Hours
                5047 W. Pecos Road, Laveen, AZ 85337
                (520) 550-1113

Littleton Branch
                6am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                1642 S. 107th Ave., Building A, Avondale, AZ 98323
                (623) 936-9020

Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch
                8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
                4730 W. Grovers Ave., Glendale, AZ 85308
                (602) 375-0400

Swift Kids Branch
                8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
                6420 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
                (623) 939-6952

Tri-City Branch/Thornwood
                Normal after-school schedule
                301 E. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323
                (623) 932-1154

Jerry & Helen Wisotsky Peoria Branch
                8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule 
                11820 N. 81st Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345
                (623) 979-3559

Central Valley
Bob & Renee Parsons Branch
                8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                4309 E. Belleview St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
                (602) 343-1270

Ed Robson Branch
                8am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule; Extending hours on 3/23
                15815 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032
                (602) 449-2850

Harry & Sandy Rosenzweig Branch
                7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                2242 W. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032
                (602) 254-5814

I.G. Homes Branch
                8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                1601 W. Sherman St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
                (602) 254-5814

Jerry Colangelo Branch
                Open 8am-6pm; 3/16-3/27
                1755 N. 34th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009
                (602) 424-0410

MLB All-Star Diamondbacks Branch
                Open 8am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                548 W. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041
                (602) 268-3486

Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch
                7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                6629 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
                (623) 848-1022

Thunderbirds Guadalupe Branch
                7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                9225 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, AZ 85283
                (480) 897-6247


Warner & Shirley Gabel Branch
                Open 8a-6pm; Starting 3/16
                1330 N. 15th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006
                (602) 252-7968

Closures: Cartwright School Branch, Palm Lane School Branch

East Valley
Chandler Compadres Branch
                Open 7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
                300 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85244
                (480) 899-8302

Gilbert Branch
                Open 7am-6pm; Starting 3/16
                44 N. Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
                (480) 813-2020

Grant Woods
                Normal after-school schedule
                221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210
                (480) 844-0963

Gila River Sacaton Branch
                Normal Operating Hours
                116 S. Holly Road, Sacaton, AZ 85147
                (520) 562-3890

Mesa Arts Academy
                School hours as usual
                221 W. 6th Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210
                (480) 844-3695

Queen Creek Branch 
                7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
                22407 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85242
                (480) 358-3769


Stevenson Branch
                Normal after-school schedule
                638 S. 96th St., Mesa, AZ 85208
                (480) 472-9071

Superstition Mountain Branch
                7am-6pm – Normal Spring Break schedule
                1755 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85217
                (480) 982-6381
 