Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus in Arizona: Public schools list FAQs on potential closures

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix

Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted frequently asked questions and information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their websites and social media platforms.

Arizona Department of Education - Guidance to schools:

State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201 

Complete coverage: 

School Districts Closed

Maricopa County

Alhambra Elementary School District #68

Cartwright Elementary School District #83

  • “At Cartwright, we have always touted the importance of staff and student safety. These are unprecedented times, and while monitoring national efforts to curb COVID-19, we have decided to close all Cartwright schools until further notice. We want to give our families as much time as possible to make child-care arrangements. We understand this will cause great inconvenience but we stand with officials in our commitment to stop the coronavirus spread. We believe this proactive measure will keep our families safe. - Superintendent Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar Lawlor.”
  • Latest updates:
  • 623-691-4000
  • http://www.csd83.org/home
  • https://www.facebook.com/CartwrightSchoolDistrict
  • https://twitter.com/cartwrightsd
  • https://twitter.com/csd83super

Kyrene School District #28

Madison School District #38

Maricopa County Community College District

  • "Spring Break is extended to Friday, March 20, 2020, for on-campus in-person classes. Students in these classes should not report to campus/classes between now and Friday, March 20, 2020. This includes Hybrid classes and scheduled clinicals. Classes currently being taught or scheduled to begin next week online will continue as scheduled. Students in dual enrollment classes should check with their high schools regarding attendance requirements."
  • Latest updates:
  • https://www.maricopa.edu/coronavirus-2019-nCoV
  • https://www.facebook.com/maricopa.edu
  • https://twitter.com/mcccd

Osborn Elementary School District #8

Tempe Elementary School District

Tempe Union High School District #213

Pima County

Pima Unified School District #6

  • "We have received a report of possible exposure to an unknown illness for some students at Pima Elementary School. Parents of those students have received separate notification. Out of an abundance of caution, while the County health department determines if this is in fact an incidence of coronavirus, Pima Schools will be closed for Thursday, March 12."
  • School officials did not say whether classes resumed on Friday.
  • Latest updates:
  • 928-387-8000
  • https://www.pimaschools.org/Home
  • https://www.facebook.com/PimaUSD

 

School Districts that Remain Open

Maricopa County:

    Agua Fria Union High School District #216

    Avondale Elementary School District #44

    Balsz Elementary School District #31

    • “We are following the health department’s lead with regard to quarantines, closures or other necessary health measures. ”
    • 602-629-6400 
    • https://www.balsz.org

    Buckeye Union High School District #201

    • "We are closely monitoring guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the Governor‘s Office, and the Arizona Department of Education in regards to the COVID-19 virus to make decisions about the best steps to take concerning schools. At this time, school closures are not being recommended by any of these government agencies, so we will resume school after spring break on Monday, March 16. On Monday, March 16, we will utilize the late start schedule."
    • 623-386-9701
    • Latest updates:
    • http://www.buhsd.org

    Cave Creek Unified School District #93

    • “At this time, it has been recommended that we do not close our schools.”
    • Student and staff travel cancelled indefinitely, athletic events cancelled through March, and assemblies, plays and events for over 100+ participants cancelled
    • Latest updates:
    • 480-575-2000
    • https://www.ccusd93.org/Page/10459

    Creighton Elementary School District #14

    Deer Valley Unified School District #97

    Dysart Unified School District #89

    Fountain Hills Unified School District #98

    Fowler Elementary School District #45

    Gilbert Unified School District #41

    Glendale Elementary School District #40

    Glendale Union High School District #205

    Grand Canyon University

    Higley Unified School District #60

    Isaac Elementary School District #5

      Laveen Elementary School District #59

      Liberty Elementary School District #25

      Litchfield Elementary School District #79

      Littleton Elementary School District #65

      • “We want you to know that Littleton Elementary School District is working to help limit the spread of infection by consistently supplying schools with soap, sanitizers, paper towels, and tissues in our facilities. We have a routine cleaning schedule for all of our campuses because we care about the environment of our students and staff. We also take extra measures prescribed by the Maricopa Department of Public Health when there is any evidence of something that might be community-spread. Currently, there is no confirmed community spread of COVID-19.”
      • Latest updates:
      • 623-478-5600
      • https://www.littletonaz.org/news#coronavirus
      • https://www.facebook.com/LESD65
      • https://twitter.com/lesd65

        Mesa Public Schools #4

        Murphy Elementary School District #21

        Nadaburg Unified School District #81

        Palo Verde Elementary School District #49

        Paradise Valley Unified School District #69

        Pendergast Elementary School District #92

        Peoria Unified School District #11

        Phoenix Union High School District

        Queen Creek Unified School District #95

        Riverside Elementary School District #2

        Roosevelt School District #66

        Scottsdale Unified School District #48

        Tolleson Elementary School District #17

        • “Tolleson Elementary School District has protocols in place to minimize the spread of viruses and a variety of other illnesses. Maricopa County Department of Public Health has shared the following steps students, staff, and community members can take to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.”
        • Latest updates:
        • 623-533-3900
        • https://www.tollesonschools.com/Page/1620

        Union Elementary School District #62

        Washington Elementary School District

        • “The WESD Leadership participated in a statewide conference call with Governor Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ from Arizona Dept. of Health Services and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. Based on the information that was provided, the WESD is following their guidance, which is to keep schools open. Dr. Christ reported that in Arizona there is minimal spread and a low risk of contamination.”
        • Latest updates:
        • 602-347-2600
        • https://www.wesdschools.org/wesdschools
        • https://www.facebook.com/wesdschools
        • https://twitter.com/WESDschools

        Wickenburg Unified School District #9

        • “Currently, there have been two cases in Maricopa County and no reported cases in Yavapai County, therefore the immediate threat to our community is low and we are currently actively monitoring the situation. Should this change in the future, Wickenburg USD is prepared with appropriate control measures.”
        • Latest updates:
        • 928-668-5350
        • https://www.wickenburgschools.org/Page/3480

        What is coronavirus?

        From how it spreads to where it originated, here's a look at everything you need to know about the deadly contagion.

        Coconino County:

        Flagstaff Unified School District

        Northern Arizona University

        Page Unified School District #8

        Gila County:

        Globe Unified School District #1

        Miami Unified School District #40

        Payson Unified School District #10

        Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12

        Graham County:

        Safford Unified School District #1

        • “Safford Schools will continue to be proactive during this time of concern, we will continue to keep school in session and continue cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, restrooms, and buses. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you informed through our District Website.”
        • Latest updates:
        • 928-348-7000
        • https://www.saffordusd.com/SUSD
        • Letter to parents

         

        Greenlee County:

        Duncan Unified School District #2

        Mohave County:

        Kingman Unified School District #20

        Navajo County:

        Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6

        Holbrook Unified School District #3

        Joseph City Unified School District #2

        Show Low Unified School District #10

        Winslow Unified School District #1

        Pima County:

        Ajo Unified School District #15

        Altar Valley School District #51

        • "We will continue to follow the direction of the PCHD regarding school closures. At this time, the PCHD is not recommending closing schools or events. If your child(ren) or someone in your home is considered to be in an at-risk category, you should make a risk assessment and decision about your child’s attendance at school, based on guidance from your own healthcare providers. Students will not be penalized for an absence from school."
        • Spring Break scheduled for March 16 to March 20
        • Latest Updates:
        • 520-822-1484
        • https://www.altarvalleyschools.org/
        • https://www.facebook.com/AltarValleySchoolDistrict

        Amphitheater Public Schools

        Tucson Unified School District

        Pinal County:

        Apache Junction Unified School District #43

        • “At present, there are no cases at Apache Junction Unified School District, however prevention is key to prevent the spread of the virus.”
        • Latest updates:
        • 480-982-1110
        • https://www.ajusd.org/domain/1915

        J. O. Combs Unified School District #44

        Maricopa Unified School District #20

        Oracle Elementary School District #2

        Ray Unified School District #3

        Red Rock Elementary School District #5

        Stanfield Elementary School District #24

        Superior Unified School District #15

        Yavapai County:

        Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26

        Camp Verde Unified School District #28

        Chino Valley Unified School District #51

        Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3

        Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6

        Humboldt Unified School District #22

        Kirkland Elementary School District #23

        Mayer Unified School District #43

        Prescott Unified School District #1

        Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9