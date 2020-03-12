Coronavirus in Arizona: Public schools list FAQs on potential closures
Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted frequently asked questions and information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their websites and social media platforms.
Arizona Department of Education - Guidance to schools:
- "At this time, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health. However, should that change, you should expect an announcement to come from a county health department. If a school closure happens at any point, ADE will work with school leadership, public health officials, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and/or the Governor on an appropriate response." - Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction
- https://www.azed.gov/communications/2020/03/10/guidance-to-schools-on-covid-19
- https://www.facebook.com/AZDeptofEducation
- https://twitter.com/azedschools
State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Complete coverage:
School Districts Closed
Maricopa County
Alhambra Elementary School District #68
- “After monitoring national and statewide efforts to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and in our efforts to be proactive, the Alhambra Elementary School District will close all of our schools as of Monday, March 16, until further notice.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-336-2920
- https://www.alhambraesd.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=3867
- https://www.facebook.com/AlhambraElementarySchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/alhambra_esd
Cartwright Elementary School District #83
- “At Cartwright, we have always touted the importance of staff and student safety. These are unprecedented times, and while monitoring national efforts to curb COVID-19, we have decided to close all Cartwright schools until further notice. We want to give our families as much time as possible to make child-care arrangements. We understand this will cause great inconvenience but we stand with officials in our commitment to stop the coronavirus spread. We believe this proactive measure will keep our families safe. - Superintendent Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar Lawlor.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-691-4000
- http://www.csd83.org/home
- https://www.facebook.com/CartwrightSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/cartwrightsd
- https://twitter.com/csd83super
Kyrene School District #28
- “Kyrene School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). There are no cases of COVID-19 in Kyrene School District. However, out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our students and staff in mind, Kyrene has made the decision to close schools until further notice.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-541-1000
- https://www.kyrene.org/911
- https://www.facebook.com/KyreneSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/kyreneschools
Madison School District #38
- “...We are making the decision to extend Spring Break beyond next week and have schools remained closed until further notice."
- Latest updates:
- https://madisonaz.org/covid-19-information
- http://facebook.com/MadisonAZ
- http://twitter.com/madisonaz
Maricopa County Community College District
- "Spring Break is extended to Friday, March 20, 2020, for on-campus in-person classes. Students in these classes should not report to campus/classes between now and Friday, March 20, 2020. This includes Hybrid classes and scheduled clinicals. Classes currently being taught or scheduled to begin next week online will continue as scheduled. Students in dual enrollment classes should check with their high schools regarding attendance requirements."
- Latest updates:
- https://www.maricopa.edu/coronavirus-2019-nCoV
- https://www.facebook.com/maricopa.edu
- https://twitter.com/mcccd
Osborn Elementary School District #8
- “At this time we have made the decision to close all Osborn schools beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-707-2000
- http://www.osbornschools.org/District/5631-COVID-19-Update.html
- https://www.facebook.com/OsbornSchools
- http://twitter.com/OsbornSchools
Tempe Elementary School District
- "All Tempe Elementary schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. Students WILL NOT return to school after SPRING BREAK until further notice."
- 480-730-7100
- Latest updates:
- https://www.tempeschools.org/our-district/departments/superintendent-s-office/health-and-safety
- https://www.tempeschools.org/home/showdocument?id=34447
Tempe Union High School District #213
- "TUHSD will close our schools to students beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. Because we work in a collaborative, tri-district manner, we feel that this is the best decision for our students, families, teachers, and staff."
- Latest updates:
- 480-730-7100
- https://www.tempeunion.org/health-safety
- https://www.facebook.com/TempeUnion
- https://twitter.com/TUHSD_News
Pima County
Pima Unified School District #6
- "We have received a report of possible exposure to an unknown illness for some students at Pima Elementary School. Parents of those students have received separate notification. Out of an abundance of caution, while the County health department determines if this is in fact an incidence of coronavirus, Pima Schools will be closed for Thursday, March 12."
- School officials did not say whether classes resumed on Friday.
- Latest updates:
- 928-387-8000
- https://www.pimaschools.org/Home
- https://www.facebook.com/PimaUSD
School Districts that Remain Open
Maricopa County:
Agua Fria Union High School District #216
- "We will close shortly after dismissal on Friday, March 6th, and we will reopen when school resumes on Monday, March 16th."
- Latest updates:
- 623-932-7000
- https://www.aguafria.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=6641
Avondale Elementary School District #44
- "Avondale ESD schools will remain open. We will continue to communicate with our AESD community as we receive information."
- Latest updates:
- http://www.avondale.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/avondaleesd
Balsz Elementary School District #31
- “We are following the health department’s lead with regard to quarantines, closures or other necessary health measures. ”
- 602-629-6400
- https://www.balsz.org
Buckeye Union High School District #201
- "We are closely monitoring guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the Governor‘s Office, and the Arizona Department of Education in regards to the COVID-19 virus to make decisions about the best steps to take concerning schools. At this time, school closures are not being recommended by any of these government agencies, so we will resume school after spring break on Monday, March 16. On Monday, March 16, we will utilize the late start schedule."
- 623-386-9701
- Latest updates:
- http://www.buhsd.org
Cave Creek Unified School District #93
- “At this time, it has been recommended that we do not close our schools.”
- Student and staff travel cancelled indefinitely, athletic events cancelled through March, and assemblies, plays and events for over 100+ participants cancelled
- Latest updates:
- 480-575-2000
- https://www.ccusd93.org/Page/10459
Creighton Elementary School District #14
- "At this time, there are still no known cases of COVID-19 in our school district, and the plan is for school to resume Tuesday, as scheduled. If this changes, you will be notified immediately."
- Latest updates:
- 602-381-6000
- http://www.creightonschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/CreightonElementarySchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/csdsocial
Deer Valley Unified School District #97
- “If an outbreak occurs, and school closures are recommended or ordered, decisions will be made following discussion between the school district and Maricopa County Public Health Department. We will also consider guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-445-5000
- https://www.dvusd.org/Domain/114
- https://www.facebook.com/DVUSD
- https://twitter.com/dvusd
Dysart Unified School District #89
- “In light of concerns related to COVID 19, high schools in the Dysart Unified School District will be suspending scheduled athletic competitions through March 27.”
- Latest updates:
- Dysart Coronavirus Hotline: 623-876-7070
- https://www.dysart.org/Sites/Default.aspx?pgID=6688
- https://www.facebook.com/dysartusd
- https://twitter.com/DysartUSD
Fountain Hills Unified School District #98
- “At the district level we have received information and guidance from our insurance carrier and from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and are relying on those sources for the most accurate reports.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-664-5000
- https://www.fountainhillsschools.org/news
- https://www.facebook.com/Fountain-Hills-Unified-School-District-116140448411456
Fowler Elementary School District #45
- “The current risk to the public in Maricopa County is extremely low, but this is a rapidly-evolving situation and the risk assessment may change daily. Please view our Coronavirus frequently asked questions for more information."
- Latest updates:
- 480-497-3300
- https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204
- https://www.fesd.org/news
Gilbert Unified School District #41
- “Should there be a need to update our parents and community on anything regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19, official information will be shared through email and on our district website.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-497-3300
- https://www.gilbertschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=204
- https://www.facebook.com/gpsdistrict
Glendale Elementary School District #40
- “Based on the information provided by the MCDPH the Glendale Elementary School District will continue to take our normal health precautions typically exhibited during cold and flu season. This includes the reminders to staff and students to wash their hands, and to remain at home if they’re sick.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-237-7100
- https://portals.gesd40.org
- https://www.facebook.com/GESD40
- https://twitter.com/gesd40
Glendale Union High School District #205
- “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all out-of-state travel until further notice. As of this moment, trips and athletic events within our state will continue as planned.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-435-6000
- https://www.guhsdaz.org/news/what_s_new/c_o_v_i_d-19_information
- https://www.facebook.com/GUHSDAZ
- http://twitter.com/GlendaleUnionAZ
Grand Canyon University
- “GCU has been working diligently to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Effective March 23, most classes on our Phoenix campus will transition to an online environment for the final four weeks of the spring semester.”
- Latest updates:
- 1-855-GCU-LOPE
- https://www.gcu.edu/coronavirus-disease-2019-information
- https://www.facebook.com/GrandCanyonU
- https://twitter.com/gcu
Higley Unified School District #60
- “Higley Unified School District is in close contact with state and county health officials regarding COVID-19.”
- Latest updates:
- 480- 279-7000
- https://www.husd.org/Page/45826
- https://www.facebook.com/HigleyUnifiedSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/higleydistrict
Isaac Elementary School District #5
- “Isaac School District is in communication with and receiving guidance from the Maricopa Department of Public Health around this potential issue. There are no cases of COVID-19 in ISD.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-455-6700
- https://www.isaacschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Isaacschooldistrict
- https://twitter.com/isaacschools
Laveen Elementary School District #59
- Latest updates:
- 602-237-9100
- https://www.laveenschools.org
- http://www.facebook.com/LaveenSchools
- https://twitter.com/LaveenSchools
Liberty Elementary School District #25
- Latest updates:
- 623-474-6600
- http://www.liberty.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/libertyesd25
Litchfield Elementary School District #79
- “Please know that, in partnership with public health authorities, we are closely monitoring the spread of this infectious disease. They assure us that the risk in our community, at this time, is low.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-535-6200
- https://www.lesd.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/Litchfield-Elementary-School-District-209564742387300
- https://twitter.com/LitchfieldESD
Littleton Elementary School District #65
- “We want you to know that Littleton Elementary School District is working to help limit the spread of infection by consistently supplying schools with soap, sanitizers, paper towels, and tissues in our facilities. We have a routine cleaning schedule for all of our campuses because we care about the environment of our students and staff. We also take extra measures prescribed by the Maricopa Department of Public Health when there is any evidence of something that might be community-spread. Currently, there is no confirmed community spread of COVID-19.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-478-5600
- https://www.littletonaz.org/news#coronavirus
- https://www.facebook.com/LESD65
- https://twitter.com/lesd65
Mesa Public Schools #4
- “Our health offices will monitor students and staff for known symptoms and will be sending home students and staff members who exhibit these symptoms.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-472-0000
- http://www.mpsaz.org/beprepared
- http://www.facebook.com/mpsaz
- http://www.twitter.com/mpsaz
Murphy Elementary School District #21
- Latest updates:
- 602-353-5004
- https://www.msdaz.org/news
- https://www.facebook.com/MurphySchools21
Nadaburg Unified School District #81
- “As recommended by health officials and the ADE, we are asking that students and staff stay home when they are sick and everyone should be practicing healthy hygiene habits. We are sanitizing our schools and buses regularly as a precaution. We have purchased and installed hand sanitizer dispensers in main hallways on both campuses and central office.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-388-2100
- http://www.nadaburgsd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Nadaburg-Unified-School-District-No-81-122748721117031
Palo Verde Elementary School District #49
- Latest updates:
- 623-327-3690
- https://www.pvesd.org/home
Paradise Valley Unified School District #69
- “While PVSchools does not have any reports of confirmed exposures of COVID-19 (previously referred to as the Novel Coronavirus) within our school district, the PVSchools Governing Board and District Leadership share our community’s concerns about a possible outbreak in the future. PVSchools continues to communicate with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) to ensure we have the most accurate information.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-449-2000
- https://www.pvschools.net/about/emergency-preparedness/covid-19-coronavirus-information
- https://www.facebook.com/PVschools
- https://twitter.com/pvschools
Pendergast Elementary School District #92
- "As a safety precaution, all monthly Parent Lunches and Community Breakfasts have been cancelled through the end of the school year and all in-state and out of state travel has been suspended.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-772-2200
- http://www.pesd92.org/COVID_19_Update.html
- https://www.facebook.com/pendergastelementaryschooldistrict
- https://twitter.com/PESD92
Peoria Unified School District #11
- “At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all previously approved out-of-state student and staff travel until further notice.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-486-6000
- https://www.peoriaunified.org/Page/5354
- https://www.facebook.com/peoriaunified
- https://twitter.com/peoriaunified11
Phoenix Union High School District
- “To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your mouth when coughing, and stay home when you are sick. Students and employees with a fever of 100.0 F degrees or above, should stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-257-3755
- https://www.phoenixunion.org/coronavirusinfo
- http://www.facebook.com/phoenixunion
- https://twitter.com/PhoenixUnionHS
Queen Creek Unified School District #95
- Latest updates:
- 480-987-5935
- https://www.qcusd.org/news#CoronavirusDisease
- https://www.facebook.com/qcusd
- https://twitter.com/qcusd
Riverside Elementary School District #2
- Latest updates:
- 602-477-8900
- https://www.resdonline.org/news#CoronavirusPublicNotice
- https://www.facebook.com/RiversideSchools
Roosevelt School District #66
- "As of March 12, 2020, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county Department of Public Health and all of our RSD schools will remain open until advised otherwise."
- 602-243-4800
- https://www.rsd66.org/coronavirus
- https://www.facebook.com/RSDNo66/
Scottsdale Unified School District #48
- “At the present time, there are no plans to close any SUSD schools due to the coronavirus situation.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-484-6100
- https://www.susd.org/Page/3845
- https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleUSD
- https://twitter.com/ScottsdaleUSD
Tolleson Elementary School District #17
- “Tolleson Elementary School District has protocols in place to minimize the spread of viruses and a variety of other illnesses. Maricopa County Department of Public Health has shared the following steps students, staff, and community members can take to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-533-3900
- https://www.tollesonschools.com/Page/1620
Union Elementary School District #62
- “Maricopa County Department of Public Health has issued preventative recommendations for schools, which include enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs. With that guidance, Union Elementary will work with our custodial vendor and head custodians to ensure these protocols are followed.”
- Latest updates:
- 623-478-5005
- http://unionesd.org/about_us/what_s_new/coronavirus_disease_2019_covid-19
- https://facebook.com/unionesd
- https://twitter.com/unionesd62
Washington Elementary School District
- “The WESD Leadership participated in a statewide conference call with Governor Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ from Arizona Dept. of Health Services and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. Based on the information that was provided, the WESD is following their guidance, which is to keep schools open. Dr. Christ reported that in Arizona there is minimal spread and a low risk of contamination.”
- Latest updates:
- 602-347-2600
- https://www.wesdschools.org/wesdschools
- https://www.facebook.com/wesdschools
- https://twitter.com/WESDschools
Wickenburg Unified School District #9
- “Currently, there have been two cases in Maricopa County and no reported cases in Yavapai County, therefore the immediate threat to our community is low and we are currently actively monitoring the situation. Should this change in the future, Wickenburg USD is prepared with appropriate control measures.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-668-5350
- https://www.wickenburgschools.org/Page/3480
Coconino County:
Flagstaff Unified School District
- “If we are alerted that any type of community exposure has occurred in Coconino County, we will immediately follow all protocols set forth by the Coconino County Health Department. While there is no cause for alarm, our administrative team is developing contingency plans for students and staff in case we need to alter our services in the future. If you have any questions or concerns, as always, please feel free to speak with your school site administrator.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-527-6000
- https://www.fusd1.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Flagstaff-Unified-School-District-181692968582220
- https://www.twitter.com/FlagstaffUSD1
Northern Arizona University
- “Effective Monday, March 23, NAU will move to online instruction for at least two weeks, at which time the university will re-evaluate and provide direction for the remainder of the semester.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-523-2131
- https://nau.edu/coronavirus
- https://www.facebook.com/NAUFlagstaff
- https://twitter.com/nau
Page Unified School District #8
- “With the onset of the coronavirus, we have been, and will continue to be, in contact with local health officials regarding the situation. The District currently has plans in place and will be refining those plans a little better next week with local and county officials.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-608-4100
- http://www.pageud.org | Parent Letter
- https://www.facebook.com/pageunifiedschooldistrict
Gila County:
Globe Unified School District #1
- “We understand that there is great concern regarding the coronavirus and share the concern. Ultimately, we respect that all decisions to attend school and/or go out in public are personal/family choices.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-402-6000
- https://www.globeschools.org
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/globeunifiedschooldistrict
Miami Unified School District #40
- “In each school and classroom in the District we are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of any illness, including wiping down all desks, doorknobs, handrails, and bathroom fixture daily.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-425-3271
- https://www.miamiusd40.org
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/Miami-Unified-School-District-40-506009799446452
- https://twitter.com/MiamiUnifiedSch
Payson Unified School District #10
- Latest updates:
- 928-474-2070
- http://pusd10.org
- https://www.facebook.com/PUSD10
- https://twitter.com/pusd10
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12
- Latest updates:
- 928-476-3283
- http://www.pineesd.org/home
- https://www.facebook.com/PSesd12
Graham County:
Safford Unified School District #1
- “Safford Schools will continue to be proactive during this time of concern, we will continue to keep school in session and continue cleaning and sanitizing classrooms, restrooms, and buses. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you informed through our District Website.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-348-7000
- https://www.saffordusd.com/SUSD
- Letter to parents
Greenlee County:
Duncan Unified School District #2
- Latest updates:
- 928-359-2472
- https://dusdwildkats.org
Mohave County:
Kingman Unified School District #20
- “Kingman Unified School District, in partnership with local health agencies, is working to ensure our schools are safe for students and staff and what to do should this health crisis escalate in our community.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-753-5678
- https://www.kusd.org
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/kusd20
- http://www.twitter.com/kusd20
Navajo County:
Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6
- Latest updates:
- 928-535-4622
- https://www.heberovergaardschools.org
Holbrook Unified School District #3
- “At this time there is no indication of the Coronavirus impacting HUSD #3 or other parts of Arizona; however, we do want to ensure parents we are taking proactive measures to keep our students’ health and wellness a top priority.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-524-6144
- http://www.holbrook.k12.az.us
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/holbrookusd3
- https://twitter.com/HUSD_3
Joseph City Unified School District #2
- Latest updates:
- 928-288-3307
- http://schools.jcusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Joseph-City-Schools-498725873573780
- https://twitter.com/JoeCitySchools
Show Low Unified School District #10
- “We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our partners to ensure we make timely and appropriate decisions about the health of those within our school community.”
- Latest updates:
- 928-537-6000
- https://www.showlow.education
- https://www.facebook.com/ShowLowSD
- https://twitter.com/SlusdCougars
Winslow Unified School District #1
- Latest updates:
- 928-288-8101
- https://www.wusd1.org
Pima County:
Ajo Unified School District #15
- "At this time, we are not aware of any outbreaks within 100+ miles of Ajo, therefore, we have no plans to close our school unless we receive additional informaiton that would indicate our school and community are in danger of being infected."
- Latest Updates:
- 520-387-5618
- https://www.ajoschools.org/
- https://www.facebook.com/Ajo-Unified-School-District-15-1449988315216915
Altar Valley School District #51
- "We will continue to follow the direction of the PCHD regarding school closures. At this time, the PCHD is not recommending closing schools or events. If your child(ren) or someone in your home is considered to be in an at-risk category, you should make a risk assessment and decision about your child’s attendance at school, based on guidance from your own healthcare providers. Students will not be penalized for an absence from school."
- Spring Break scheduled for March 16 to March 20
- Latest Updates:
- 520-822-1484
- https://www.altarvalleyschools.org/
- https://www.facebook.com/AltarValleySchoolDistrict
Amphitheater Public Schools
- "We are hearing false rumors about coronavirus cases at some of our schools. We have no confirmed or reported cases at any Amphitheater District schools."
- Spring Break scheduled for March 16 to March 20
- Latest Updates:
- 520-696-5000
- https://www.amphi.com/Amphi
- https://www.facebook.com/AmphiSchools
Tucson Unified School District
- "At this time the Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health are not recommending the closure of the Tucson Unified School District or any other school or district. As of [March 13, 2020], all Tucson Unified schools will remain open."
- Latest Updates:
- 520-225-6000
- http://www.tusd1.org/COVID-19
- https://www.facebook.com/tucsonunified
- https://twitter.com/tucsonunified
Pinal County:
Apache Junction Unified School District #43
- “At present, there are no cases at Apache Junction Unified School District, however prevention is key to prevent the spread of the virus.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-982-1110
- https://www.ajusd.org/domain/1915
J. O. Combs Unified School District #44
- “The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to monitor and communicate with local and state health officials regarding the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, and will continue to follow their professional guidance. We currently do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in our district; however, we recognize this is an evolving issue statewide.”
- Latest updates:
- 480-987-5300
- https://www.jocombs.org/apps/news/article/1178907
- https://www.facebook.com/jocombsusd
- https://twitter.com/JOCombsUSD
Maricopa Unified School District #20
- “MUSD will maintain an open line of communication with county health officials and is prepared to respond should the level of concern change.”
- Latest updates:
- 520-568-5100
- https://www.musd20.org/Page/1883
- Letter to parents
- https://facebook.com/MUSD20
- https://twitter.com/MaricopaUSD
Oracle Elementary School District #2
- Latest updates:
- 520-896-3070
- https://www.osd2.org
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/OracleSchoolDistrict
Ray Unified School District #3
- Latest updates:
- 520-363-5515
- https://www.rayusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Ray-Unified-School-District-1456341864671519
- https://twitter.com/RayUSD3
Red Rock Elementary School District #5
- Latest updates:
- 520-682-3331
- https://www.redrockschools.com
- https://www.facebook.com/RedRockSchool
- https://twitter.com/redrockraiders
Stanfield Elementary School District #24
- Latest updates:
- 520-424-3353
- https://www.roadrunners24.net
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/Stanfield-Twentyfour-103425091150884
Superior Unified School District #15
- Latest updates:
- 520-689-3000
- https://www.superiorusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/SUSD15
Yavapai County:
Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26
- Latest updates:
- 928-567-4631
- https://www.bcs.k12.az.us
Camp Verde Unified School District #28
- Latest updates:
- 928-567-8000
- http://www.campverdeschools.net
Chino Valley Unified School District #51
- “There are no plans to close schools at this time. This is an extreme measure that can be disruptive to day-to-day life, and the decision to implement will be at the direction of public health experts.“
- Latest updates:
- 928-636-2458
- Letter to parents
- http://www.chinovalleyschools.com/information/2020-corona-virus-information
Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3
- Latest updates:
- 928-634-5035
- http://www.cjsd.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/clarkdalejeromerams
Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6
- Latest updates:
- 928-634-2288
- https://www.cocsd.us
- https://www.facebook.com/cocsd.us
- https://twitter.com/COCSchoolDist
Humboldt Unified School District #22
- Latest updates:
- 928-759-4000
- https://www.humboldtunified.com
- https://twitter.com/Humboldtunified
Kirkland Elementary School District #23
- Latest updates:
- 928-442-3258
- https://www.kirklandaz.org/home
- https://www.facebook.com/KirklandSchool
Mayer Unified School District #43
- Latest updates:
- 928-642-1000
- http://www.mayerschools.org
Prescott Unified School District #1
- Latest updates:
- 928-445-5400
- https://www.prescottschools.com
- https://www.facebook.com/pusd1
Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9
- Latest updates:
- 928-204-6800
- http://www.sedonak12.org
- Letter to parents
- https://www.facebook.com/SOCUSD
- https://twitter.com/SedonaSchools