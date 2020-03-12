Coronavirus in Arizona: Public schools list FAQs on potential closures

“We want you to know that Littleton Elementary School District is working to help limit the spread of infection by consistently supplying schools with soap, sanitizers, paper towels, and tissues in our facilities. We have a routine cleaning schedule for all of our campuses because we care about the environment of our students and staff. We also take extra measures prescribed by the Maricopa Department of Public Health when there is any evidence of something that might be community-spread. Currently, there is no confirmed community spread of COVID-19.”