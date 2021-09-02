Valley family to honor late grandfather's memory by donating blood

The first week of September is Blood Donation Week in Arizona, and blood centers and hospitals could desperately use it.

Now, one Balley family is going above and beyond, hoping to inspire others to join them

Wes Kar might not be a household name in Phoenix, but for 45 years, he has impacted a lot of people. He had the O-Negative blood type, which is the one used the most in transfusions and surgery, and he made it his mission to give as much as he could.

"We called him Dracula," said Kar's wife, Millie.

Before he passed away, Kar donated blood 95 times. Now, his family is continuing that mission.

"I know my husband is pleased seeing this, because it’s fulfilling a dream he had to donate and help people out," said Millie.

Kar was born in September, which is why his family is making sure they are celebrating Kar's birth month in a special way. Kar's daughter, Paula Aleksa, said she has a reminder of her grandfather's legacy.

"23 years ago, I had a baby born at 28 weeks premature. Eventually, he needed a blood donation. My dad was a direct donor, and donated specifically for my son," said Aleksa.

With that in mind, the Kar Family is living proof that blood will always be thicker than water.

For those who need more reasons to donate, Vitalant Vitalant is offering up some free Culvers ice cream, and donors could even win a new Volkswagen car if they donate before Sept. 10.

